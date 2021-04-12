Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,279 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after buying an additional 339,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,912,000 after buying an additional 356,585 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 148,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $53.36 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.