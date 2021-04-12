Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $810.02 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 157.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224,630 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $810,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,083,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $240,944,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 190,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 174,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average is $223.43. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $162.30 and a 12 month high of $255.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

