Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTES opened at $103.94 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

