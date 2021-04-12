Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.84 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $104.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $105.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

