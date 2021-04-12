Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.94 Million in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 292,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of BlackBerry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $3,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackBerry by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,581 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

