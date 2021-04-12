Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.02 Million in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of Ladder Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

LADR stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,355 shares of company stock worth $1,660,490. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

