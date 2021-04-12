Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.02 Million in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rogers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Rogers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,693,250 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $194.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

