Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.33 Million in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of NBT Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 85,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,568,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.