Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Maximus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMS opened at $94.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

