Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,989,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $17.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $840.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

