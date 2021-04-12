Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 700,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 872,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after acquiring an additional 906,176 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,868,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 106,893 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

WBT opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

