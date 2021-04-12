Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.63% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,327,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,710,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,664,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.