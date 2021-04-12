Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.48% of TrueCar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TrueCar by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,638,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TrueCar by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 166,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TrueCar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 128,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 683,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 123,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.01 on Monday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,798 shares of company stock worth $102,670 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

