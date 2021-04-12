Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $82.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

