Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.34% of Central Pacific Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $773.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

