Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 497,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.86% of Chiasma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHMA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chiasma by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHMA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

