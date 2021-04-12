Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of CoreCivic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,408,000 after purchasing an additional 792,211 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $905.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

