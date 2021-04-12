Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of First Midwest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.97 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

