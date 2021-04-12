Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 106,377 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 6,984.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,377 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Mitek Systems worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $15.27 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $654.37 million, a P/E ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

