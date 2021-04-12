Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 82,229 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Hilltop worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 33.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HTH stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

