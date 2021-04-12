Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Rent-A-Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $10,805,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RCII. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $58.13 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

