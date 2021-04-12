Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 34,000 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of NanoString Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $70.33 on Monday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at $753,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,306. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

