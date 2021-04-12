Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,303,091 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303,091 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Horizon by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock worth $2,072,735. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.34 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.