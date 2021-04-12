Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.84 Million Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 229,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $34,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $21,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $13,809,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MPLN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.