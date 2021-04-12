Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.88 Million Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of The ODP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The ODP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The ODP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The ODP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

