Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.06 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Virtus Investment Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $252.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.24. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

