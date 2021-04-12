Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.34 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Commvault Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 79.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

