Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of DE stock opened at $377.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.