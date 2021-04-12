Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.60% of Haynes International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAYN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Haynes International by 171.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 46.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Haynes International by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 13.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $28.99 on Monday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $367.65 million, a P/E ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

