Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.