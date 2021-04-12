Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $454,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $413,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

