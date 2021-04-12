Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,515,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,449,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.84 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.