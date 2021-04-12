Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

