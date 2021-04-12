HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $183.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $756.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $815.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,386.88, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,000 shares of company stock worth $17,905,720. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.