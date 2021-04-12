HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $69.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,386.88, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,720 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after buying an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 213,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

