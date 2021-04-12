Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $209.79 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00052884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.00376256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,863,065 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.