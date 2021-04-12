Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.75 billion and $243.79 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00058861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00055897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00364734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,862,610 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

