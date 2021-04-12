Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $94.20 million and $4.55 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

