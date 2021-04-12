HeidelbergCement (HDELY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY):

3/29/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of HDELY opened at $18.44 on Monday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

