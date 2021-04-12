HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.64

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 17681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

HDELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.