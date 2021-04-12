HEIDI Price Reaches $0.0016 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 117.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,473.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

