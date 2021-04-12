Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) vs. Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Financial Survey

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87% Vaso 3.01% 46.49% 4.60%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Vaso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Vaso.

Risk & Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Vaso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 27.52 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.38 Vaso $75.75 million 0.28 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Vaso beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, and GEHC and third party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for physiological signals, such as ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsaion therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.