Helix Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HLXA) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 19th

Helix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HLXA) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 19th. Helix Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of HLXA opened at $10.21 on Monday. Helix Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

