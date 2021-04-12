Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,698.25

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $211,698.25 and $107.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031527 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

