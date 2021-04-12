Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $3.19 on Major Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00005280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $222.93 million and approximately $528,744.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.38 or 0.00414541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001118 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

