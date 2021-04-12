HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HFG. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.63 ($93.68).

ETR:HFG opened at €70.42 ($82.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €25.22 ($29.67) and a 12 month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 33.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

