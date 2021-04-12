HelloGold Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $515,270.59 and $162.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00054034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.00641665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034340 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HGT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

