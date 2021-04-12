Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.88 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $74.88 million and $4.69 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004523 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00280178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.33 or 0.00707319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,114.03 or 1.00204234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.37 or 0.00992428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,595,699 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

