Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.38% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $12.78 on Monday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.46 million, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

