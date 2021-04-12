HempCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $123,430.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 106.8% higher against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $123,430.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,227.31 or 1.00008667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00140511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006532 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,437,802 coins and its circulating supply is 261,302,652 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

